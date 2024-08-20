SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 3.4%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.78. 7,161,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 39,340,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Stock Up 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.77.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 67,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $274,695.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,069,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,141.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 67,994 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $274,695.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,069,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,141.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 22,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $90,431.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 728,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,677.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,471 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 1,566,238 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 479,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 409,917 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.