Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,752.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.