SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter worth about $150,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Aufman Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.06. 44,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,160. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $41.41.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

