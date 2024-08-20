SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lessened by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,659,000 after buying an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,583,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after buying an additional 54,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.46. 9,066,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,226,982. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $234.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.59.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

