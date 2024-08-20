SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,826 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 94,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,692,000.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,980,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $268,000.

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.23. 343,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

