SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,209,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,855. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $89.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.41.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.