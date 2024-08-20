SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Increased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SDY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.16. 255,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,584. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.