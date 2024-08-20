SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.84

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.84 and last traded at $40.76, with a volume of 87621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULST. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,421,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 336,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

