Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Macquarie increased their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. Sphere Entertainment has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.47. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

