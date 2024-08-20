Steem (STEEM) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $83.18 million and $16.14 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,949.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.75 or 0.00567855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00108274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.00268601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00032124 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00039227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00071507 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 469,420,201 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

