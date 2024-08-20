StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 67.41% and a negative net margin of 529.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

