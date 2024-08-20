StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

MIXT opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.75 million, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth $7,718,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,753,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

