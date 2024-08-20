StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TBNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $9.43 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 million, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

