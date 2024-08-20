StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avangrid Trading Up 0.1 %

AGR opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. Avangrid has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $37.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

About Avangrid

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92,698 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Avangrid by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.