StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Avangrid Trading Up 0.1 %
AGR opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. Avangrid has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $37.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09.
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
About Avangrid
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
