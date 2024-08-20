StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.00 on Friday. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Fluent by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. JB Capital Partners LP grew its position in Fluent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

