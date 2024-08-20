Stride (NYSE:LRN) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.02 and last traded at $79.92. 123,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 712,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Stride Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at $111,377,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at $60,385,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at $43,387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 1,443.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after purchasing an additional 448,849 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 641.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,058,000 after purchasing an additional 439,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

