Summit Global Investments Boosts Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,763 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in ING Groep were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,918,000 after buying an additional 5,094,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,037 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in ING Groep by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,802,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 774,781 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in ING Groep by 17.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,695,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 257,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 655,011 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Stock Down 0.7 %

ING Groep stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. 1,528,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,955. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.54.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8143 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

