Summit Global Investments Buys 27,015 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 343.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,015 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 10,460.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7,616.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AFG stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $128.13. 125,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,155. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $137.71.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

