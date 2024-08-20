Summit Global Investments Buys New Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth $712,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

CWEN traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.74. 439,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,904. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.85. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.417 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 251.52%.

Clearway Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.