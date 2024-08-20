Summit Global Investments Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,388 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,389 shares of company stock worth $14,373,932. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PG traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.43. 4,513,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643,645. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $171.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

