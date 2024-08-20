Summit Global Investments Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after buying an additional 5,154,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,926,000 after purchasing an additional 388,363 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,367,000 after buying an additional 72,696 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Prudential Financial by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,107,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,829,000 after acquiring an additional 302,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $113,478,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PRU traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,133. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

