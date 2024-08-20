Summit Global Investments Has $1.05 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.56.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.80. The company had a trading volume of 700,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,459. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.