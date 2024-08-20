Summit Global Investments Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,160,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.60. The company had a trading volume of 558,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,680. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $189.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.09.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

