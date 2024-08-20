Summit Global Investments Has $717,000 Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.06% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,115,000 after purchasing an additional 71,797 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,678,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.6% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,481,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,461,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,119 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.04. 316,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 145.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexander & Baldwin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

