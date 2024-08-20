Summit Global Investments Invests $1.12 Million in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,558,000 after purchasing an additional 317,081 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $342.86. The company had a trading volume of 900,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,157. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.31 and a 200 day moving average of $341.73. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.64.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,342 shares of company stock worth $2,173,668. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

