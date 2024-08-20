Summit Global Investments Invests $5.24 Million in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,712 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 51.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 54,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 274.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.65. 2,324,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $51.73 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

