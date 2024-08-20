Summit Global Investments Invests $572,000 in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Photronics by 571.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 495,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,049. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Photronics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

