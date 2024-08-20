Summit Global Investments Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 263,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000.

VWO traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,194,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,294. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

