Summit Global Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,803,000 after acquiring an additional 942,640 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $513.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $502.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The company has a market capitalization of $465.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

