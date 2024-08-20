Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,044 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WF. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of WF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 108,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

