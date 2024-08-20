Summit Global Investments Purchases 1,148 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 109.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 96,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $372.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,924. The company has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $423.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.90.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

