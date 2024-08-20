Summit Global Investments Purchases 179 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.70. 3,627,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,401,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

