Summit Global Investments Purchases 4,052 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 145.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE EME traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $367.52. 299,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,865. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.50 and a 1 year high of $401.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

