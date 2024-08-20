Summit Global Investments Purchases 48,536 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,536 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Sysco were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 56.4% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.1% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 317,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,295. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.