Summit Global Investments Sells 1,907 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Costamare were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costamare by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Costamare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Costamare Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Costamare stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $13.86. 309,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,064. Costamare Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

About Costamare

