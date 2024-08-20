Summit Global Investments Sells 34,622 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,622 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE KMB traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,820. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

