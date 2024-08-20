Summit Global Investments Sells 5,737 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up about 1.0% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after buying an additional 129,364 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Elevance Health by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $543.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,839. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $530.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.65. The firm has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $431.38 and a one year high of $555.35.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ELV. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

