Summit Global Investments Takes $2.91 Million Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 746.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPC traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $43.54. 543,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

