SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 63,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 287,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84.

Institutional Trading of SunCar Technology Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SunCar Technology Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

