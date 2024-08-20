Sunpointe LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sunpointe LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after buying an additional 4,700,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Chevron by 73,888.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after buying an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVX traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.48. 4,244,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,847,962. The company has a market cap of $268.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

