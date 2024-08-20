Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

SDPI stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.05. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 169,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned about 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.