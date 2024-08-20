Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPB has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.55.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$7.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.12. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$7.51 and a 1 year high of C$10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

