Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CFO Sells 9,156 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $335,201.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 379,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,881,816.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mitch Reback also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

On Tuesday, August 20th, Mitch Reback sold 9,497 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $317,199.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Mitch Reback sold 8,837 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $282,607.26.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of SG stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,971,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,519. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SG. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,326,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,516,000 after buying an additional 721,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,420,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,713,000 after purchasing an additional 70,395 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 231.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 42.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 490,806 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SG

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.