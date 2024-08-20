System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Hits New 52-Week High at $809.00

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 809 ($10.51) and last traded at GBX 794 ($10.32), with a volume of 17990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770 ($10.01).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on System1 Group from GBX 615 ($7.99) to GBX 630 ($8.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of £100.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4,812.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 655.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 515.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from System1 Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. System1 Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,125.00%.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

