T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at $81,354,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,707,535 shares of company stock valued at $472,358,647 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.02. The stock had a trading volume of 908,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,326. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $198.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.45. The company has a market capitalization of $230.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

