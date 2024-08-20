Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Increased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $33,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.06. 2,511,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,063,653. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.