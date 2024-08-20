Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Sells $28,617.53 in Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Sheresky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.81. 2,750,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,447. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.31 and a 200-day moving average of $150.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,811,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 473.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,979 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,224.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,786.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 826,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,442,000 after purchasing an additional 804,793 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,173,000 after purchasing an additional 666,198 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.81.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

