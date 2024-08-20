Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.12

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Target has increased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Target has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Target to earn $10.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

TGT stock opened at $144.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.13 and a 200-day moving average of $154.41.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

