Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.12

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.
Target has increased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Target has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Target to earn $10.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.
TGT stock opened at $144.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.13 and a 200-day moving average of $154.41.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.57.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
