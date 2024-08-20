Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $190.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Target from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.57.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $144.60 on Friday. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.41.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

