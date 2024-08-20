Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for approximately 0.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Teradyne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Teradyne by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TER. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TER stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.73. 1,671,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,331. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

